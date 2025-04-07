Get Honda 70, Road Prince, and Yamaha Bikes with Zero Markup Installments 2025

LAHORE – Bike prices remain at all time high in Pakistan, and getting zero zero-meter bike is not easy as it sound. Entry-level local bikes like Road Prince even cost more than 1lac, while high end bikes of Yamaha and Suzuki cost around half a million in 2025.

Amid soaring prices, you can avail advantage of Zero Markup Installment Offer. Famous models like Honda CD 70, Yamaha YB125z, and Road Prince are available with affordable monthly payments and no extra charges.

These bikes are available at an easy installment rate starting at Rs 19,900 per month, with processing fees and Federal Excise Duty applicable.

Bikes Installment in Pakistan 2025

Models Price Installment Yamaha YB125z Rs 424,000 Rs 47,111 Honda CD 70 Rs 158,000 Rs 26,300 Road Prince Rs 119,500 Rs 19,900

Processing Fee & Federal Excise Duty Applicable

This Zero Markup Installment Offer is available with Bank Alfalah, please check prices with other lenders to compare prices.

Hurry up and grab this unbeatable offer before it’s too late! Visit your nearest authorized dealership or apply now to secure your dream ride.

Honda Bike Prices 2025

Model Price Honda CD 70 157,900 Honda CD 70 Dream 168,900 Honda Pridor 208,900 Honda CG 125 234,900 Honda CG 125S 282,900 Honda CG 125S GOLD 292,900

Yamaha Bike Prices 2025

Model Price Yamaha YB 125Z 424,000 Yamaha YB 125Z-DX 454,000 Yamaha YBR 125 466,000 Yamaha YBR 125G 485,000

Suzuki Bike Prices 2025