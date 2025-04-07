Get Honda 70, Road Prince, and Yamaha Bikes with Zero Markup Installments 2025

LAHORE – Bike prices remain at all time high in Pakistan, and getting zero zero-meter bike is not easy as it sound. Entry-level local bikes like Road Prince even cost more than 1lac, while high end bikes of Yamaha and Suzuki cost around half a million in 2025.
Amid soaring prices, you can avail advantage of Zero Markup Installment Offer. Famous models like Honda CD 70, Yamaha YB125z, and Road Prince are available with affordable monthly payments and no extra charges.
These bikes are available at an easy installment rate starting at Rs 19,900 per month, with processing fees and Federal Excise Duty applicable.
Bikes Installment in Pakistan 2025
|Models
|Price
|Installment
|Yamaha YB125z
|Rs 424,000
|Rs 47,111
|Honda CD 70
|Rs 158,000
|Rs 26,300
|Road Prince
|Rs 119,500
|Rs 19,900
Processing Fee & Federal Excise Duty Applicable
This Zero Markup Installment Offer is available with Bank Alfalah, please check prices with other lenders to compare prices.
Hurry up and grab this unbeatable offer before it’s too late! Visit your nearest authorized dealership or apply now to secure your dream ride.
Honda Bike Prices 2025
|Model
|Price
|Honda CD 70
|157,900
|Honda CD 70 Dream
|168,900
|Honda Pridor
|208,900
|Honda CG 125
|234,900
|Honda CG 125S
|282,900
|Honda CG 125S GOLD
|292,900
Yamaha Bike Prices 2025
|Model
|Price
|Yamaha YB 125Z
|424,000
|Yamaha YB 125Z-DX
|454,000
|Yamaha YBR 125
|466,000
|Yamaha YBR 125G
|485,000
Suzuki Bike Prices 2025
|Model
|Price
|Suzuki GD 110S
|359,000
|Suzuki GS 150
|389,000
|Suzuki GSX 125
|499,000
|Suzuki GR 150
|547,000