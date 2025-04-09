AGL68.29▼ -2.99 (-0.04%)AIRLINK157.41▼ -6.97 (-0.04%)BOP10.37▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.32▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.42▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML42.31▼ -1.19 (-0.03%)DGKC126.83▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FCCL46.73▼ -0.21 (0.00%)FFL14.88▼ -0.36 (-0.02%)HUBC134.01▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)HUMNL12.52▼ -0.49 (-0.04%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.39▼ -0.22 (-0.04%)MLCF60.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)NBP76.64▲ 0.17 (0.00%)OGDC208.52▼ -6.37 (-0.03%)PAEL40.78▼ -1.22 (-0.03%)PIBTL9.98▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL168.77▼ -5.45 (-0.03%)PRL35.03▼ -0.51 (-0.01%)PTC22.99▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL93.1▼ -1.94 (-0.02%)TELE6.95▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL32.98▼ -0.65 (-0.02%)TPLP10▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET20.99▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TRG60.67▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)UNITY25.33▼ -0.53 (-0.02%)WTL1.3▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Fans to experience Player Tracking Technology in PSL X

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League is set to elevate the viewing experience for fans with the introduction of Player Tracking Technology in PSL X, which will keep a ball-by-ball record of various aspects of the play.

The players’ movements including fielders’ coordinates, bowler run-ups and batting stances on the field will be tracked frame-by-frame on each delivery.

The data gathered from each ball will be presented on the screen in the form of various statistical graphics providing fans a cutting-edge insight into the game from time to time.

Some of the key features of the Player Tracking Technology include zone-based performance analysis for the fielders, scoring-zone integration for the batters, ball-catching analysis on caught dismissals and a breakdown of field placements by the recorded strengths and weaknesses of the fielders.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer: “The HBL PSL has always embraced innovation and with the introduction of Player Tracking Technology in its upcoming edition, we are taking a step forward in enriching the fan experience.

“Our goal has always been to deliver world-class coverage. Player Tracking Technology is another step towards making the HBL PSL a benchmark for modern cricket broadcasting.”

Staff Report

