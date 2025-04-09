Fans to experience Player Tracking Technology in PSL X

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League is set to elevate the viewing experience for fans with the introduction of Player Tracking Technology in PSL X, which will keep a ball-by-ball record of various aspects of the play.

The players’ movements including fielders’ coordinates, bowler run-ups and batting stances on the field will be tracked frame-by-frame on each delivery.

The data gathered from each ball will be presented on the screen in the form of various statistical graphics providing fans a cutting-edge insight into the game from time to time.

Some of the key features of the Player Tracking Technology include zone-based performance analysis for the fielders, scoring-zone integration for the batters, ball-catching analysis on caught dismissals and a breakdown of field placements by the recorded strengths and weaknesses of the fielders.

HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer: “The HBL PSL has always embraced innovation and with the introduction of Player Tracking Technology in its upcoming edition, we are taking a step forward in enriching the fan experience.

“Our goal has always been to deliver world-class coverage. Player Tracking Technology is another step towards making the HBL PSL a benchmark for modern cricket broadcasting.”