Pakistan gears up for critical trade talks in US over Tariff negotiations

Pakistan Gears Up For Critical Trade Talks In Us Over Tariff Negotiations
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government will engage in strategic talks with US in response to newly imposed tariffs by President Donald Trump.

Shehbaz Sharif led government decided to send high-level delegation to Washingotn for negotiations as delegation led by business leaders and exporters aimed creating mutually beneficial framework to deal with economic challenges posed by new tariffs.

A review meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sharif, was held earlier today in Islamabad, focusing on strategies to boost national exports while assessing the implications of the U.S. tariffs on Pakistan’s economy. The session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, along with several senior federal ministers and officials.

During the meeting, the committee and working group presented their reports outlining proposed strategies to mitigate the impact of the tariffs. The Prime Minister emphasized Pakistan’s long-standing trade relations with the United States and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening this partnership further despite the challenges posed by the tariff imposition.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of Pakistan’s embassy in Washington, which has been actively engaging with U.S. officials to facilitate ongoing talks. Sharif stressed the significance of including prominent business figures and exporters in the delegation, underscoring their critical role in achieving effective negotiations with the U.S. government.

The government aims to ensure that the talks will result in positive outcomes for Pakistan’s exports, helping to safeguard and expand trade relations between the two countries in the long term.

China hits US products with 84% tariffs, in strong message amid trade standoff

Web Desk (Lahore)

