American Woman Onijah Robinson turns out to have Trespassing history amid Karachi drama

KARACHI – An American woman Onijah Robinson continues to remain in the headlines as she arrives in Pakistan to find love, but the international love story takes a twist as the boy steps back amid peer pressure.

The 33-year-old, mother of two, left her husband and children behind in the United States and traveled to Sindh’s capital Karachi, believing in their future together.

Amid the media limelight, US woman Robinson turned out to have a history of trespassing in South Carolina some four years back, a private news channel reported, quoting American mugshot portal. It said the woman forcibly barged into a residential buidling in Karachi’s Garden East area on Wednesday and is refusing to leave, ignoring pleas by the residents of the building and the police.

Photo via Mugshots Zone

The MugShot portal shows Onijah was held for entering the premises after a warning in South Carolina. It also reveals that bond for bail was set at $465. However, it is not clear if the bond was paid. The portal also does not clarify if the charges were proven.

On the other hand, the woman is facing a lot of problems in Pakistan, as a young man disappeared, leaving the woman after his parents disapproved of their relationship. The divorced woman said she is out of funds, and is now seeking assistance from Pakistani government..

She stated her desire to remain in Pakistan and get Pakistani citizenship, refusing medical attention and demanding the return of her money.

Robinson traveled to Pakistan in October 2024 with plans to marry him, but after his disappearance, she spent seven days at the airport with an expired visa. Despite arrangements for her return, she refused to board the flight, and is now demanding $5000 per week.

The situation drawn attention to online relationships and immigration issues in the country, with several residents of port city now proposing her to marry.