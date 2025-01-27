Punjab CM Laptop Scheme for Virtual University VU Students; Latest Update here

Amid excitement among students, there have been circulating reports suggesting that students from Virtual University VU will be included in the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 and will be eligible to receive laptops. As of now there has been no official notification or confirmation from the Punjab Government regarding this.

Officials have stated that updates related to the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, particularly for Virtual University students, will be released in coming days. Students of online varsity will be part of this year’s distribution. Students are advised to rely on verified and official sources for accurate and up-to-date information regarding the scheme.

Students are advised to follow Punjab HED official portal of dedicated laptop portal. Any claims or rumors circulating without proper verification should be treated with caution. Official updates will be shared through authorized channels as soon as details are finalized.