Punjab CM Laptop Scheme for Virtual University VU Students; Latest Update here

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is offering free laptops to eligible college and university students to support their studies in country’s most populated region to improve their learning experience. As CM’s initiative aims to provide you with personal laptop to stay connected, access online resources, students of only accredited institutions are eligible to apply.

Amid excitement among students, there have been circulating reports suggesting that students from Virtual University VU will be included in the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 and will be eligible to receive laptops. As of now there has been no official notification or confirmation from the Punjab Government regarding this.

Officials have stated that updates related to the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, particularly for Virtual University students, will be released in coming days. Students of online varsity will be part of this year’s distribution. Students are advised to rely on verified and official sources for accurate and up-to-date information regarding the scheme.

Punjab CM Laptop Scheme 2025

Students are advised to follow Punjab HED official portal of dedicated laptop portal. Any claims or rumors circulating without proper verification should be treated with caution. Official updates will be shared through authorized channels as soon as details are finalized.

Laptop Scheme

Over 40000 Punjab students will get Core i7, 13th-generation laptops. The program also benefits 2,000 minority students and top exam performers. The laptops aim to promote research and learning, with South Punjab receiving one third of the total allocation.

Eligible students’ data will be collected through educational institutions, and laptop distribution is expected to begin after Ramadan 2025. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz confirmed the first batch of laptops has already arrived.

Students scoring over 65% in their Intermediate exams will receive laptops, with the first batch already distributed. The Scholarship program will be expanded, increasing scholarships to second and third-year students.

CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 distribution timeline

Web Desk (Lahore)

