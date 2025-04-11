Revitalizing Balochistan’s fisheries for economic opportunity.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province with a 734.5 km coastline, manages marine resources within 12 nautical miles of its shore.

According to FAO sources, Pakistan’s fisheries sector is dominated by Balochistan’s marine fishery, but resources declined by 62.3% in 2021 due to overexploitation.

Inland fisheries remain underdeveloped despite their potential.

Unsustainable practices and poor management threaten these accessible resources.

Pakistan’s fisheries sector contributes less than 0.5% to the national GDP, with an annual growth rate of just 1.44%.

The country produces about 0.81 million tons of fish annually—0.504 million marine and 0.304 million inland—exporting roughly 0.185 million tons valued at $430 million USD, according to the 2024 Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

With the adoption of effective policies, aquaculture production in Balochistan is projected to increase by over $4 billion within the next 15 to 20 years.

Balochistan’s vital marine fisheries are severely declining due to rampant IUU fishing, exac-erbated by overfishing, illegal trawling by Sindh based trawler and the absence of Vessel Monitoring System.

This combined pressure is rapidly depleting fish stocks and endangering the coastal economy.

Small-scale fishers, who rely on traditional methods, are disproportion-ately affected, as industrial trawlers deplete fish stocks before they can reach inshore waters.

Compounding the crisis, outdated infrastructure such as inadequate cold storage and processing facilities prevents fishers from maximizing the value of their catch, forcing them to sell at low prices to middlemen.

To enhance aquaculture exports and sustainable capture fisheries, the Balochistan Government has developed and implemented the Balochistan Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy 2025–2035—the first-ever pioneering provincial document in Pakistan’s history.

Re-searchers from the National Institute of Maritime Affairs played an active role in the policy’s formulation, technically assisted by UN-FAO Pakistan, financially supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development, and led by FAO Senior Policy Specialist Dr.

Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal.

The policy reflects highly professional work by the Balochistan Fisheries Department and the Project Management Unit of GLLSP-II, with full ownership by the political leadership.

It aims to ensure the long-term sustainability and prosperity of Pakistan’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors, benefiting the value chain, related industries and communities, while contributing to several UN Sustainable Development Goals.

There is huge investment potential in marine fisheries through cage farming, shrimp farming, oyster farming, fish processing and cultivation of seaweed.

For freshwater aquaculture, there are three large dams (i.e.Mirani, Hub and Sabakzai Dam) along with many small dams and water bodies within the province to rear fish.

It is a good omen that this policy aims to in-crease freshwater fish farming share from existing use of around 3500 acres of land is under aquaculture or fish farming use in Sohbatpur, Jaffarabad and Nasirabad districts.

To support fish growth, the Balochistan government plans to establish 20 new inland fish sanctuaries by 2030 and 5 marine fish sanctuaries by 2027.

Additionally, 10 state-of-the-art shrimp and fish hatcheries will be developed in the Gwadar-Lasbela coastal region by 2027, along with a modern Monitoring, Control and Surveillance complex in Gwadar.

These measures aim to enhance productivity, sustainability and oversight in the aquaculture sector.

Balochistan requests a 20-year federal import duty and surcharge exemption for modern fishing vessels, harbour crafts, equipment and renewable energy/aquaculture technology to modernize its fisheries sector.

This policy aims for significant transformation by 2027, key goals include a functional E-Governance system, streamlined vessel registration with VMS.

The policy targets a 40% reduction in post-harvest losses via modern infrastructure (aligned with Gwadar-Lasbela Livelihoods Support Project II) to improve food security and jobs.

Gwadar-based Monitoring Control and Surveillance complex for better surveillance will also be established.

These measures prioritize sustainability, livelihoods and export growth, aligning with SDGs for long-term benefits.

Special courts will expedite justice for serious fisheries violations, while separate harvest strategies for inland and marine fisheries will improve sustainability and management.

A policy provision has been made Balochistan’s coastline offers prime potential for shrimp and marine fish farming, capable of generating billions in exports.

To government will allo-cate 10-acre plots to 5,000 coastal fishers under 25-year leases with no upfront fees, bank guarantees, or feasibility reports.

Subsidized inputs and relaxed terms will apply, prioritizing youth, women and ultra-poor fishermen (25% quota).

Leases are transferable to family mem-bers and remain rent-free for 25 years, after which infrastructure reverts to the government and standard rents apply.

Large-scale corporate aquaculture schemes are prepared for the allocation of 50,000 acres along the coastal belt and it may also be developed with a 25-year Build-Operate-Transfer model under the existing Balochistan Public Private Partnership legal instrument.

The pro-gram encourages both domestic and foreign investors, including multinational corporations, through joint ventures with local landowners or PPP partnerships.

After implementing these measures could transform Balochistan’s fisheries into a $4 billion industry by 2044, creating thousands of jobs while restoring marine ecosystems.

However, success hinges on political will and intergovernmental coordination.

The federal government must support Balochistan’s efforts by devolving greater control over marine resource management and providing funding for infrastructure.

—The writer, an expert on geopolitics, maritime security & strategic affairs, is associated with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs; views expressed are his own.