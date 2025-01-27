Samsung S25 New PTA tax in Pakistani Rupee; Check full price

Samsung S25 PTA Tax in Pakistan starts at ninety nine thousand Rs99,000 in Pakistan, and goes all the way to around one lac eighty eight thousand rupees Rs188,000.

South Korean tech giant unveiled Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, at price range of $799 while top unit cost around Rs1300. The company rolled out new Galaxy S25 smartphones, featuring Qualcomm chips and AI model in strong rivalry to Apple and Chinese phones.

The company did not make more changes, despite struggling to regain its market dominance. Prices for the S25 series remain between $799 and $1,299, with enhanced AI tools like Google’s Gemini and Samsung’s Bixby.

This new line incorporates AI-driven features for a more personalized mobile experience with UI 7, which includes multimodal interactions through images, text, and speech. With its advanced technology, stylish design, and excellent performance, the Galaxy S25 series is poised to appeal to tech enthusiasts.

Samsung S25 PTA Tax on Passport

Device Price (on Passport) Galaxy S25 Rs. 99,500 Galaxy S25+ Rs. 97,000 Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 160,000

Samsung S25 PTA Tax on ID Card

Device Price (on CNIC) Galaxy S25 Rs. 121,000 Galaxy S25+ Rs. 119,000 Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 188,500

Samsung s25 Expected Price in Pakistan

Samsung has not yet shared official numbers for latest flagship device, but Galaxy S25 series is expected to be priced at Rs349,000 in Pakistan.