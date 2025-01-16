AGL39.36▲ 0.65 (0.02%)AIRLINK200.9▼ -4.91 (-0.02%)BOP10.15▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.88▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)DCL8.77▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.74▲ 4.16 (0.10%)DGKC102.05▲ 0.02 (0.00%)FCCL34.09▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)FFL16.98▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)HUBC131.7▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13.76▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.81▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.7▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF43.33▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)NBP62.29▲ 0.26 (0.00%)OGDC218.75▼ -3.02 (-0.01%)PAEL41.54▼ -1.15 (-0.03%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0.23 (0.03%)PPL187.12▼ -3.74 (-0.02%)PRL42.06▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)PTC24.99▲ 0.2 (0.01%)SEARL100.3▼ -2.36 (-0.02%)TELE9.11▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.79▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TPLP12.93▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET23.05▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)TRG68.35▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)UNITY32.66▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)WTL1.86▲ 0.06 (0.03%)

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Honhaar Laptop Scheme: Minimum marks for eligibility in 2025

FAISALABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz rolled out Honhaar laptop scheme in country’s third most populated city Faisalabad, as the government set new criteria for eligibility.

In a major move to include all students, the Punjab Chief Minister revealed that scholarships would also be available for 2nd and 3rd-year students, and laptops would be provided to students from private universities who secure at least 65pc marks.

Sharing her views at the Scholarship ceremony, CM announced that merit would be paramount in the scheme which she described as Pakistan largest scholarship program in history. She expressed her commitment to fulfilling students’ dreams, emphasizing that government would use all necessary resources to help them succeed.

She further revealed that 30,000 scholarships will be granted to first-year students this year, with plans to increase this number to 50,000 in the coming year.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Laptop Scheme 2025

Honahaar Laptop Scheme to provide 50,000 Core-i7 laptops to students, including 2,000 for minority students. The scheme will benefit 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 from technical and agricultural colleges, and 2,000 medical and dental students.

Laptops will be distributed in phases, starting with 5,000 within first month, and 35,000 more by next month.

Eligible students in fields like Computer Science, Engineering, Medical, and Agriculture can apply through their institutions, with selection based on academic performance. The laptops have already arrived in Lahore, and distribution will begin soon.

Punjab students to get Core i7, 13th-Gen Laptops under Honahar Scholarship

Web Desk (Lahore)

