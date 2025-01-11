Honhar laptop scholarship scheme 2025 Update: Core-i7 shipment reaches Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched Honhar Laptop Scheme to enhance educational opportunities for students through technology.

Under the initiative, the government aims at distributing 50,000 latest Core-i7, 13th generation laptops among students. The chief minister has also announced providing laptops to 2000 minority students. She has directed to provide laptops to Matriculation and F.Sc position holder students.

Who Will Get Laptops: 20,000 students from universities, 14,000 from colleges, 4000 from technical and agricultural colleges and 2000 from medical and dental colleges will be given laptops. 32 percent of students who receive laptops will include students from South Punjab.

Laptop Distribution Schedule: The students will be given 5000 laptops in 30 days and 35,000 laptops by February 20 under the Chief Minister Laptop Scheme. T

The students of Computer Science, Medical, Science, Engineering, Social Sciences, Business, Language, Veterinary and Agriculture will be given Laptops.

Punjab Laptop Scheme Registration: Eligible students can apply for the laptop scheme through their educational institutions. Students will be selected based on their academic performance, with priority given to brilliant students.

Honhar Laptop Shipment Reaches Lahore

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz recently visited Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, to attend the Honhar Scholarship ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she revealed that laptops have reached and she will soon distribute the machines among students.