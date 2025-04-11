AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

April 2025 Update for NADRA B-Form, Smart ID Card Fees

ID Card, B form are basic identity documents in Pakistan, needed for accessing NADRA, and other government services, subsidies, and financial benefits. It simplifies processes like opening bank accounts, filing taxes, and verifying identity.

ID card, and Child Registration Certificates CRC or B-Form also ensure transparency in welfare schemes by enabling direct benefit transfers, making it a key tool in digital transformation.

ID Card Fee in Pakistan 2025

As per National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) data, the updated fee structure for the issuance and renewal of Smart National Identity Card (Smart CNIC) and Child Registration Certificate (B-Form), cost for a new Smart CNIC is 750 for normal processing, 1,500 for urgent, and 2,500 for executive processing.

Documents Processing Type Fee 
Smart CNIC Normal 750
Urgent 1,500
Executive 2,500
B-Form (Child Registration Certificate) Regular 50
Executive 500

This table clearly outlines the different processing options and their corresponding fees for both the Smart CNIC and B-Form as of 2025.

B-Form Fee in Pakistan April 2025

Child Registration Certificate (B-Form) fee is 50 for regular processing, and 500 for executive service.

B-Form is required for registering newborns and is a foundational document in a child’s official identity record.

NADRA has recently upgraded its systems and services to ensure a smoother and faster experience for applicants. Citizens can visit their nearest NADRA registration center or use NADRA’s online portal to apply for these documents.

The authority continues to encourage the public to obtain and renew their identity documents on time, reinforcing the role of secure identification in delivering transparent and efficient public services.

No more ID card services at Post Offices

NADRA discontinued its identity card services at General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide due to low public usage and lack of awareness. The initiative aimed to offer services like CNIC renewals and address updates at post offices to ease pressure on NADRA offices.

However, the counters saw minimal traffic, leading to their closure after just three years. Equipment from the closed counters will be transferred to local union councils to improve decentralized service delivery. Despite plans for awareness campaigns, these efforts were not fully executed. The closure affects 83 counters nationwide, including those in Karachi.

How to download digital ID Card on phone as NADRA launches new feature?

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

