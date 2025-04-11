150,000 Pakistanis to work in Belarus as PM Shehbaz concludes official tour

MINSK – Pakistan would be sending 150,000 skilled workers to Belarus as an agreement in this regard has been reached.

The agreement was inked during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Belarus and under the agreement, over 150,000 trained and skilled youth from Pakistan would be sent to Belarus.

As far as the workers are concerned, a consensus was reached to develop a comprehensive action plan for sending over 150,000 skilled Pakistani workers to Belarus.

This is the gift I am bringing back to Pakistan, said the Pakistani premier and added that every young, highly skilled Pakistani from all four provinces would be duly certified and Belarus would also certify them.

‘They will share the burden of their families by repatriating sums of money they have earned here and they would become a bridge between Islamabad and Minsk,’ assured the premier while referring to the skilled workers who would be sent to Belarus.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Belarus also resulted in multiple agreements to enhance military cooperation and increase trade between the two countries.

The two sides finalize road map for military-technical cooperation to improve Belarus’s military industry authority and Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production, amid stronger defense ties. Both the sides also inked readmission agreement and cooperation pact between their respective interior ministries, aimed at enhancing security collaboration and administrative coordination.

Several memorandums of understanding were also signed to promote economic and trade links. These included agreements between Belarus’s financial cooperation fund for businesses and Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), as well as between the Belarus Chamber of Industry and Trade and Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority.

The countries also inked a postal exchange agreement between Pakistan Post and Belarus Post, along with a cooperation MoU involving the Frontier Works Organization and JS Global Capital Limited.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was received in Minsk by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and officials from the Pakistani embassy for the two-day visit which ended on Friday.