Cm Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025 Distribution Timeline

LAHORE – Students are eagerly waiting for the distribution of machines under CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, an initiative that aims at empowering students through technology.

The main objective of this scheme is to help students rise above problems and hurdles they face in their endeavors to acquire education, knowledge and professional excellence.

Under the initiative, the government aims at distributing 50,000 latest Core-i7, 13th generation laptops among students. The chief minister has also announced providing laptops to 2000 minority students. She has directed to provide laptops to Matriculation and F.Sc position holder students.

Laptops Allocation Details

20,000 students from universities, 14,000 from colleges, 4000 from technical and agricultural colleges and 2000 from medical and dental colleges will be given laptops. 32 percent of students who receive laptops will include students from South Punjab.

The students of Computer Science, Medical, Science, Engineering, Social Sciences, Business, Language, Veterinary and Agriculture will be given Laptops.

Where to Apply for Laptop Scheme?

There is no any online portal to apply for the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025. The educational institutions will collect the data of the eligible students.

Later, the verified data will be sent to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which is expected to issue lists of selected students for the scheme.

CM Punjab Laptop Distribution Timeline

Reports said the registration for the laptop scheme would be initiated in February 2025 while the distribution is expected to start after Ramazan 2025. They added that it is most likely to be held in April-May this year.

However, the first consignment of the laptops has reached Pakistan as it was revealed by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz earlier this month.

It is also expected that distribution of laptops would be started in Feb 2025 before Ramazan. Furthermore, the chief minister is likely to hold ceremony in different cities for distribution of laptops like Honhaar scholarships.