Taqi for peaceful protests

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, a former judge of the Federal Shariat Court, on Thursday stressed avoiding violence and vandalism while boycotting products in support of Palestine as the Karachi police foiled yet another attack on a fast-food chain’s outlet.

Addressing a conference about Palestine in Islamabad on Thursday, Mufti Usmani blasted Israel’s action in the course of its devastating military onslaught in the Gaza Strip and supported a boycott of products to ex-press solidarity with Palestine.

However, pelting stones at someone or harming someone’s life and property is forbidden in Shariah.

No doubt, people of Pakistan have unflinching support for their oppressed Palestinian brethren and want the Government as well as the civil society to join hands as part of the efforts to put pressure on the Jewish State.

There is a social media campaign in Pakistan as well as in other countries to boycott Israeli products and, in fact, some companies are feeling the heat of the boycott.

However, it has also been observed that some vested interests give twist to the campaign to harm business interests of their rivals.

Above all, you can express yourself peacefully but no one can be allowed to take the law into one’s own hands.

Those inflaming religious sentiments of the people and harming businesses in the country are serving neither Islam nor their country and instead undermining the cause of much-needed investment and are distorting the image of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

The call by Mufti Taqi Usmani has come in the backdrop of consistent reports of attacks on outlets of a fast food chain in Karachi, Lahore and other parts of the country.

Interestingly, the company being targeted is not included in the list of the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement that calls for the boycott of corporations “complicit in the oppression of Palestinians”.

It is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to protect lives and properties of the people and take strong and prompt action against those involved in vandalism or those inciting people on violence.

Mufti Taqi Usmani is widely respected in the religious circles and we hope leadership of different religio-politico parties will listen to his views and restrain their workers.

There is no bar on peaceful protests but also no room for illegal activities or violence.