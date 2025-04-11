Empowering Pakistan: A call to diaspora

IN a rapidly evolving global landscape, Pakistan stands at a perilous juncture in its socio-political and economic trajectory.

As the country undertakes significant reforms to stabilize its institutions and drive sustainable growth, it is imperative that all stakeholders including the global Pakistani Diaspora contribute constructively to this national effort.

The recent Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum marked a pivotal moment in this journey, reaffirming the government’s commitment to self-reliance and strategic resource development.

It is in this context that recent criticisms from foreign-based individuals, many of whom have long since abandoned active participation in the national fabric, warrant a measured and principled response.

The Government of Pakistan acknowledges the right to free expression and constructive criticism; however, it is equally important to differentiate between critique born of genuine concern and rhetoric that undermines the country’s sovereignty and devel-opment agenda.

Pakistan’s democracy is in a phase of active evolution.

Contrary to reductive narratives, the nation’s institutions – judiciary, civil administration, military and political leadership – are en-gaged in complex, often challenging, efforts to uphold constitutional norms, protect civil lib-erties and foster long-term political stability.

This dynamic process is far from perfect, but it is one rooted in resilience, driven by both internal reform and public engagement.

To dis-miss these efforts as illegitimate or inadequate from afar, without engaging with the on-ground complexities, is neither intellectually sound nor ethically responsible.

The Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum exemplifies the nation’s commitment to economic diversification and sovereignty.

With over $6 trillion in estimated mineral wealth, including critical materials essential for clean energy and digital technologies, Pakistan is positioning itself as a future-oriented economy.

The forum successfully attracted global interest, includ-ing from the United States, China, Saudi Arabia and the European Union, reinforcing inves-tor confidence in Pakistan’s regulatory and strategic direction.

These developments should not be trivialized or politicized, especially by individuals who are no longer engaged in the democratic or civic processes within Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan appeals to the Diaspora to act as partners in progress, not pur-veyors of doubt.

Constructive engagement can take many forms: facilitating foreign invest-ment, supporting educational and health initiatives, advancing cultural diplomacy and con-tributing to policy discourse through informed and respectful dialogue.

Criticism, when rooted in evidence and driven by a desire for reform, is not only welcome but essential.

However, disparagement that disregards national context or that serves external agendas, risks alienating the very people and institutions striving to build a better Pakistan.

In conclusion, Pakistan does not require lectures from those who have distanced themselves from its realities.

What it needs and indeed, what it deserves is support grounded in empa-thy, commitment and a shared vision for a stable, sovereign and prosperous future.

The Pakistani Diaspora, one of the most resourceful and educated in the world, holds the poten-tial to be a powerful force for national development.

The Government invites this commu-nity to contribute to Pakistan’s progress not to stand in judgment from afar, but to stand in solidarity with those working for change from within.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Rawalpindi.