Neelam Muneer delights fans with ‘post-wedding glow’ in new viral pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood actor Neelam Muneer flaunted her radiant newlywed glow, as she dropped new pictures with her husband from a UAE safari.

Keeping fans on their toes, the 32-year-old star has been delighting her fans with her beautiful post-wedding moments, sharing her first picture after tying the knot with Muhammad Rashid. The new pictures show her having fun times with husband.

She also prayed for life filled with love, trust, faith, and happiness, wishing for harmony and strength in their journey together. Social media users were quick to shower her with love and well-wishes, as she radiated joy in her latest social media update.

Neelam stunned everybody with her wedding pictures with husband as she looked radiant in an all-white Baroque outfit for her intimate nikah ceremony. She completed her look with pearl jewelry and dewy makeup.

Pakistani star and her husband also posed near Burj Khalifa, though his identity remains private. The pictures gained widespread attention, with fans sending congratulations. Rumors of Neelam’s marriage had been circulating since November, and she confirmed the news earlier this week, sharing moments from her Mayoun celebration.