Pakistan, Belarus advance ties with key agreements on Defense, SMEs

MINSK – Pakistan and Belarus take bilateral ties to another level with signing of multiple agreements during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official two-day visit to Belarus. The visit, held on April 10–11 at the invitation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, resulted in a series of cooperation pacts across various sectors, including defense, trade, and institutional collaboration.

Two sides finalize roadmap for military-technical cooperation to improve Belarus’s military industry authority and Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production, amid stronger defense ties. Both sides also inked readmission agreement and cooperation pact between their respective interior ministries, aimed at enhancing security collaboration and administrative coordination.

Several memorandums of understanding were also signed to promote economic and trade links. These included agreements between Belarus’s financial cooperation fund for businesses and Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), as well as between the Belarus Chamber of Industry and Trade and Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority.

The countries also inked a postal exchange agreement between Pakistan Post and Belarus Post, along with a cooperation MoU involving the Frontier Works Organization and JS Global Capital Limited.

President Lukashenko hosted a special dinner at his farmhouse to honor the visiting delegation. Attendees included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. During the gathering, President Lukashenko expressed warm sentiments for both Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, who in turn conveyed their appreciation for the hospitality.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was received in Minsk by Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and officials from the Pakistani embassy. The visit is expected to pave the way for further collaboration and expanded ties between the two countries.