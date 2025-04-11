AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Latest AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; Check Best Deals on 1Ton and 2 Ton Units

Latest Ac Prices In Pakistan 2025 Check Best Deals On 1ton And 2 Ton Units
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

AC Prices in Pakistan 2025 – Pakistan is witnessing scorching heat and Air conditioners AC have become the first option for efficient indoor cooling. We bring Latest AC Models in Pakistan, updated prices, and brands for famous models.  You can save big while buying AC as we bring latest prices of 1, and 2 units of Dawlance, Orient, TCL, Midea, Kenwood, Panasonic and other companies.

New AC Prices in Pakistan 2025

ACs Below ₨150,000 in Pakistan

Brand & Model Price
TCL 1 Ton Inverter Split Air Conditioner 12HES-2 125,000
TCL 1.0 Ton TAC-12T3 Pro 120,000
TCL 1 Ton TAC-12T3 Pro-D2 DC Inverter 120,000
Haier 1.0 Ton HSU-14HFTEX T3 DC Inverter 130,000
Dawlance 1 Ton Inverter 130,000
Orient 1.5 Ton Frost 18G Inverter 130,000
TCL 1.5 Ton Full DC Inverter Split AC 18E (SALE) 130,000
Haier 1.5 Ton HSU-19HIFPAA DC Inverter 150,000
TCL 1.5 Ton Inverter Split TAC-18HEF-2 150,000
Orient King 12G 1 Ton DC Inverter 145,000
Haier 1.5 Ton HSU-19HFMCE Inverter 140,000
EcoStar 1.5 Ton Inverter AC ES-18DU01WG SA Plus 150,000
Dawlance 1 Ton Split Inverter Air Conditioner 130,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Suave + Inverter Split 140,000
Midea 1 Ton Inverter Split MSCB1BU 170,000

1.5 Ton AC Prices in Pakistan

Brand & Model Price
Midea 1.5 Ton Inverter Air Conditioner 200,000
Gree 1 Ton Inverter GS-12FITH3W 200,000
Orient 1 Ton DC Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rated 145,000
Orient Max 18G Snow White 1.5 Ton Inverter 180,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Excel 30 180,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Econo Plus X 180,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter AC Chrome+ 30 Cool Mint 180,000
Orient King 18G 1.5 Ton DC Inverter Split 180,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Magna Inverter 30 180,000
Haier 1.5 Ton DC Inverter Split 150,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Sprinter X 30 Inverter Split 160,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Magna Inverter 30 (SALE) 160,000
Dawlance Powercon X Inverter 30 1.5 Ton 150,000
Kenwood 1.5 Ton Inverter 150,000
Gree GS-18FITH1C 1.5 Ton Inverter Split 250,000
Midea MSAGD-24HRFN1 2 Ton Inverter Extreme AC 250,000
Gree Floor Standing 3 Ton Inverter 540,000

Best 2 Ton ACs in Pakistan

Brand & Model Price 
Midea 2 Ton Inverter Split Air Conditioner 270,000
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 250,000
Gree Floor Standing Air Conditioner 2 Ton Inverter with Wifi 540,000
Dawlance 2 Ton Inverter Floor Standing 380,000
Haier 2 Ton Inverter Floor Standing AC 320,000
Panasonic UE24XKF-9 2 Ton Split Inverter T3 320,000
Dawlance 1.5 Ton Hyper T3 Inverter 190,000
Kenwood KES-1861S E-Smart Platinum 1.5 Ton 280,000
Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 15 1 Ton 140,000
Gree GS-24PITH11W 2 Ton 270,000

Latest Ac Prices In Pakistan 2025 Check Best Deals On 1ton And 2 Ton Units

Floor Stand AC prices

Brand & Model Price 
Kenwood 2 Ton Floor Stand KEI-2444 Inverter Heat and Cool 400,000
Haier 4 Ton Floor Stand HPU-48E/DC 630,000
Midea 2 Ton Ceiling Cassette Inverter 540,000
Dawlance Inverter AC Floor Standing 2 Ton Gallant 45 390,000

AC Brands in Pakistan

Brand
Dawlance
EcoStar
General
Gree
Haier
Kenwood
Midea
Orient
Panasonic
Samsung
TCL

 

Number of solar panels required for 1.5 ton and 1 ton AC [Details inside]

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan, Belarus advance ties with key agreements on Defense, SMEs

  • Pakistan

April 2025 Update for NADRA B-Form, Smart ID Card Fees

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather update; more rains expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in Türkiye, representing Pakistan at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer