Latest AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; Check Best Deals on 1Ton and 2 Ton Units

AC Prices in Pakistan 2025 – Pakistan is witnessing scorching heat and Air conditioners AC have become the first option for efficient indoor cooling. We bring Latest AC Models in Pakistan, updated prices, and brands for famous models. You can save big while buying AC as we bring latest prices of 1, and 2 units of Dawlance, Orient, TCL, Midea, Kenwood, Panasonic and other companies.

New AC Prices in Pakistan 2025

ACs Below ₨150,000 in Pakistan

Brand & Model Price TCL 1 Ton Inverter Split Air Conditioner 12HES-2 125,000 TCL 1.0 Ton TAC-12T3 Pro 120,000 TCL 1 Ton TAC-12T3 Pro-D2 DC Inverter 120,000 Haier 1.0 Ton HSU-14HFTEX T3 DC Inverter 130,000 Dawlance 1 Ton Inverter 130,000 Orient 1.5 Ton Frost 18G Inverter 130,000 TCL 1.5 Ton Full DC Inverter Split AC 18E (SALE) 130,000 Haier 1.5 Ton HSU-19HIFPAA DC Inverter 150,000 TCL 1.5 Ton Inverter Split TAC-18HEF-2 150,000 Orient King 12G 1 Ton DC Inverter 145,000 Haier 1.5 Ton HSU-19HFMCE Inverter 140,000 EcoStar 1.5 Ton Inverter AC ES-18DU01WG SA Plus 150,000 Dawlance 1 Ton Split Inverter Air Conditioner 130,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Suave + Inverter Split 140,000 Midea 1 Ton Inverter Split MSCB1BU 170,000

1.5 Ton AC Prices in Pakistan

Brand & Model Price Midea 1.5 Ton Inverter Air Conditioner 200,000 Gree 1 Ton Inverter GS-12FITH3W 200,000 Orient 1 Ton DC Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rated 145,000 Orient Max 18G Snow White 1.5 Ton Inverter 180,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Excel 30 180,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Econo Plus X 180,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter AC Chrome+ 30 Cool Mint 180,000 Orient King 18G 1.5 Ton DC Inverter Split 180,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Magna Inverter 30 180,000 Haier 1.5 Ton DC Inverter Split 150,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Sprinter X 30 Inverter Split 160,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Magna Inverter 30 (SALE) 160,000 Dawlance Powercon X Inverter 30 1.5 Ton 150,000 Kenwood 1.5 Ton Inverter 150,000 Gree GS-18FITH1C 1.5 Ton Inverter Split 250,000 Midea MSAGD-24HRFN1 2 Ton Inverter Extreme AC 250,000 Gree Floor Standing 3 Ton Inverter 540,000

Best 2 Ton ACs in Pakistan

Brand & Model Price Midea 2 Ton Inverter Split Air Conditioner 270,000 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 250,000 Gree Floor Standing Air Conditioner 2 Ton Inverter with Wifi 540,000 Dawlance 2 Ton Inverter Floor Standing 380,000 Haier 2 Ton Inverter Floor Standing AC 320,000 Panasonic UE24XKF-9 2 Ton Split Inverter T3 320,000 Dawlance 1.5 Ton Hyper T3 Inverter 190,000 Kenwood KES-1861S E-Smart Platinum 1.5 Ton 280,000 Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 15 1 Ton 140,000 Gree GS-24PITH11W 2 Ton 270,000

Floor Stand AC prices

Brand & Model Price Kenwood 2 Ton Floor Stand KEI-2444 Inverter Heat and Cool 400,000 Haier 4 Ton Floor Stand HPU-48E/DC 630,000 Midea 2 Ton Ceiling Cassette Inverter 540,000 Dawlance Inverter AC Floor Standing 2 Ton Gallant 45 390,000

AC Brands in Pakistan