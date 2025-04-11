Latest AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; Check Best Deals on 1Ton and 2 Ton Units

AC Prices in Pakistan 2025 – Pakistan is witnessing scorching heat and Air conditioners AC have become the first option for efficient indoor cooling. We bring Latest AC Models in Pakistan, updated prices, and brands for famous models. You can save big while buying AC as we bring latest prices of 1, and 2 units of Dawlance, Orient, TCL, Midea, Kenwood, Panasonic and other companies.
New AC Prices in Pakistan 2025
ACs Below ₨150,000 in Pakistan
|Brand & Model
|Price
|TCL 1 Ton Inverter Split Air Conditioner 12HES-2
|125,000
|TCL 1.0 Ton TAC-12T3 Pro
|120,000
|TCL 1 Ton TAC-12T3 Pro-D2 DC Inverter
|120,000
|Haier 1.0 Ton HSU-14HFTEX T3 DC Inverter
|130,000
|Dawlance 1 Ton Inverter
|130,000
|Orient 1.5 Ton Frost 18G Inverter
|130,000
|TCL 1.5 Ton Full DC Inverter Split AC 18E (SALE)
|130,000
|Haier 1.5 Ton HSU-19HIFPAA DC Inverter
|150,000
|TCL 1.5 Ton Inverter Split TAC-18HEF-2
|150,000
|Orient King 12G 1 Ton DC Inverter
|145,000
|Haier 1.5 Ton HSU-19HFMCE Inverter
|140,000
|EcoStar 1.5 Ton Inverter AC ES-18DU01WG SA Plus
|150,000
|Dawlance 1 Ton Split Inverter Air Conditioner
|130,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Suave + Inverter Split
|140,000
|Midea 1 Ton Inverter Split MSCB1BU
|170,000
1.5 Ton AC Prices in Pakistan
|Brand & Model
|Price
|Midea 1.5 Ton Inverter Air Conditioner
|200,000
|Gree 1 Ton Inverter GS-12FITH3W
|200,000
|Orient 1 Ton DC Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rated
|145,000
|Orient Max 18G Snow White 1.5 Ton Inverter
|180,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC Excel 30
|180,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter Econo Plus X
|180,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Inverter AC Chrome+ 30 Cool Mint
|180,000
|Orient King 18G 1.5 Ton DC Inverter Split
|180,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Magna Inverter 30
|180,000
|Haier 1.5 Ton DC Inverter Split
|150,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Sprinter X 30 Inverter Split
|160,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Magna Inverter 30 (SALE)
|160,000
|Dawlance Powercon X Inverter 30 1.5 Ton
|150,000
|Kenwood 1.5 Ton Inverter
|150,000
|Gree GS-18FITH1C 1.5 Ton Inverter Split
|250,000
|Midea MSAGD-24HRFN1 2 Ton Inverter Extreme AC
|250,000
|Gree Floor Standing 3 Ton Inverter
|540,000
Best 2 Ton ACs in Pakistan
|Brand & Model
|Price
|Midea 2 Ton Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|270,000
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton
|250,000
|Gree Floor Standing Air Conditioner 2 Ton Inverter with Wifi
|540,000
|Dawlance 2 Ton Inverter Floor Standing
|380,000
|Haier 2 Ton Inverter Floor Standing AC
|320,000
|Panasonic UE24XKF-9 2 Ton Split Inverter T3
|320,000
|Dawlance 1.5 Ton Hyper T3 Inverter
|190,000
|Kenwood KES-1861S E-Smart Platinum 1.5 Ton
|280,000
|Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 15 1 Ton
|140,000
|Gree GS-24PITH11W 2 Ton
|270,000
Floor Stand AC prices
|Brand & Model
|Price
|Kenwood 2 Ton Floor Stand KEI-2444 Inverter Heat and Cool
|400,000
|Haier 4 Ton Floor Stand HPU-48E/DC
|630,000
|Midea 2 Ton Ceiling Cassette Inverter
|540,000
|Dawlance Inverter AC Floor Standing 2 Ton Gallant 45
|390,000
AC Brands in Pakistan
|Brand
|Dawlance
|EcoStar
|General
|Gree
|Haier
|Kenwood
|Midea
|Orient
|Panasonic
|Samsung
|TCL
