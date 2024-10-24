AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Pakistani envoy to UAE shares Latest Update on Visa Rejections

Pakistani Envoy To Uae Shares Latest Update On Visa Rejections
ISLAMABAD – United Arab Emirates UAE imposed stricter visa regulations for several countries, specifically for Pakistanis amid security, economic, or diplomatic reasons.

Data shows considerable decline in registered Pakistani workers in Gulf nation. As people are looking for answers over rejections, Pakistan’s envoy to Gulf nations Faisal Niaz Tirmizi shared update on continuous visa issues. Mr Timazi pointed out major changes in UAE job market, under which only highly skilled workers will get visas.

He raised concerns for the labour class which seeks jobs in the Gulf country for better wages and living conditions.

He urged Pakistanis to get basic skills emotional intelligence and organizational capabilities to secure jobs in multicultural environments.

Which Pakistani Cities face ban on UAE Visa?

In previous developments, UAE officials turned down rumors of specific ban affecting Pakistanis. He mentioned that there are no targeted restrictions, especially for specific regions.

Latest renewal fee for Pakistani passport in UAE from October 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

