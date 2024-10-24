AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Cement Rates in Pakistan fall further; Check October Rates here

Cement Rates In Pakistan Fall Further Check October Rates Here
Good news for those having construction as cement prices in Pakistan saw slight drop in October 2024. As of now, the price per bag ranges between Rs1400 to 1450.

Lahore, and other major Punjab cities saw highest rates as compared to other metropolises. The drop in may provide some relief to consumers and builders alike, as the construction sector continues to navigate fluctuating material costs.

Cement Prices in Pakistan 2024

Company Price 
DG Khan Cement 1,460
Askari Cement 1,460
Maple Leaf Cement 1,450
BestWay Cement 1,450
Fauji Cement 1,450
Lucky Cement 1,450
Pioneer Cement 1,460
Flying Pakistan 1,400 – 1,420

The current prices of various cement brands in Pakistan show competitive market. DG Khan Cement and Askari Cement are priced around 1450-1,460 rupees per bag, while Maple Leaf, BestWay, Fauji, and Lucky Cement are available for 1,450 rupees each.

Pioneer Cement matches the price of DG Khan and Askari at 1,460 rupees. Flying Pakistan offers a more affordable option, with prices ranging from 1,400 to 1,420 rupees.

Cooking Oil, Ghee prices increase by up to Rs30 per can; Check updated rates here 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

