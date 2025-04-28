PSL X: Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali lead runs, wickets charts at halfway stage

LAHORE – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Karachi Kings’ pacer Hasan Ali are the leading run scorer and wicket taker, respectively, at the halfway stage of Pakistan Super League Season 10 (PSL X).

Mohammad Rizwan, who has scored 302 runs so far, is the Inverex Solar Hanif Mohammad Cap holder, while Karachi Kings’ Hasan Ali has the Fazal Mahmood Cap to his name with 13 wickets.

After the completion of 17 HBL PSL X matches, all teams except Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have played six matches each, while these two teams have featured in five games each.

United have been unbeaten and sit atop the table with 10 points to their name. Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings have six points each to their name, while Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans are placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

The action will return in HBL PSL X on Tuesday, 29 May, as Quetta Gladiators will take on Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium at 8 pm PKT.