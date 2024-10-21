Here’s why Pakistanis are facing increased UAE Visa Rejections?

DUBAI – Pakistanis are facing massive UAE Visa rejection for employment amid new stern regulations made by Gulf nation, and now Pakistan’s ambassador in UAE shared important update for the country’s people to understand the dilemma.

At a tech & startup show, the ambassador mentioned improvements in visa approvals, but acknowledged that people from South Asian nation are still struggling to secure necessary documentation.

Alarming numbers shared by Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment show sharp decline in registered Pakistani workers in the country.

It turned out that plethora of Pakistanis used to visit UAE on tourist visas, and later to job hunt at arrival. Currently, UAE’s evolving job market is increasingly favoring highly skilled workers over the manual labour.

To deal with this, Pakistanis need to level up their competencies, especially regarding IT sector, which is seen as a potential avenue for economic growth through the export of IT services.