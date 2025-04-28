Japan to introduce Digital Travel Authorization for visa-free visitors in advance

TOKYO – Japan is accelerating the launch of a new electronic travel clearance system that will soon be mandatory for travelers from visa-exempt countries.

The system, called the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization (JESTA), is now slated to go live by fiscal year 2028—two years earlier than initially planned.

The announcement came during a parliamentary session on April 23, where officials described JESTA as a cornerstone of Japan’s efforts to modernize its immigration infrastructure amid a sharp rebound in global tourism.

Starting in 2028, visitors from over 70 visa-waiver nations — including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, Israel, Malaysia, Malta — will need to secure digital travel approval before boarding flights to Japan. The new requirement comes amid tightening of rules regarding immigration at a global level.

As part of the changes which would be in effect in two years, travelers will be asked to submit an online application that includes personal identification, travel purpose, accommodation details, and length of stay. Once approved, the electronic authorization will permit stays of up to 90 days.

The advantage of JESTA is that anyone denied entry clearance will be barred from boarding their flight thus reducing waiting times at the airports.

The move comes as Japan sets its sights on a bold tourism target which is to attract 60 million international visitors annually within the next five years. With JESTA, officials aim to balance security with convenience by introducing early traveler screening and streamlined arrivals through digital infrastructure.

Moreover, JESTA will also support automated immigration checks, facilitate better data collection, and help policymakers make informed decisions about tourism trends and national security.