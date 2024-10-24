Bushra Bibi arrives in Peshawar after short stay at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, has been released from Adiala Jail after securing bail in Toshakhana case. She visited her Islamabad residence Bani Gala for some time and now arrived at CM House in Peshawar.

Upon her return, Bushra is scheduled to undergo a check-up at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in KP capital

She was seen accompanied by senior PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul, as she resumed her activities following her release.

Bushra was initially arrested on January 31 when an accountability court sentenced her and Imran to 14 years in prison related to the Toshakhana reference, just ahead of the February 8 general elections. The couple faced multiple legal challenges, with their most recent charges involving allegations of retaining a luxury Bvlgari jewelry set gifted by a foreign leader, which the Federal Investigation Agency claims caused significant financial losses to the government.

Islamabad High Court granted Bushra bail a day prior to her release, allowing her to leave jail under the condition that she is not wanted in any other cases. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party welcomed her return, praising her resilience during her imprisonment. PTI Chairman Gohar Khan highlighted her courage and expressed optimism about Imran’s potential release.