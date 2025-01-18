Pakistan gold prices decline after reaching near all time high; Check new 18 Jan rates

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan pulled back on Saturday from their record highs, marking a reversal after a back-to-back rise. In the last three sessions, the price of the yellow metal moved up around Rs5000 but ended the week witha marginal decline and settled at Rs282,400.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows Gold Prices coming down by Rs200 per Tola to Rs282,400 in the local market while the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw a drop of Rs170, hovering around Rs242,112.

Today Gold Rates

Items Price Change Gold (per Tola) 282,400 -200 Gold (per 10 grams) 242,112 -170

The drop follows an increase of Rs400 per tola on Friday. The global price of gold also experienced a decline, with the international rate falling to $2,703 per ounce (with a premium of $20), reflecting a decrease of $2 during the day.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this Week