Pakistan gold prices decline after reaching near all time high; Check new 18 Jan rates

Pakistan Gold Prices Decline After Reaching Near All Time High Check New 18 Jan Rates
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan pulled back on Saturday from their record highs, marking a reversal after a back-to-back rise. In the last three sessions, the price of the yellow metal moved up around Rs5000 but ended the week witha  marginal decline and settled at Rs282,400.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows Gold Prices coming down by Rs200 per Tola to Rs282,400 in the local market while the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw a drop of Rs170, hovering around Rs242,112.

Today Gold Rates

Items Price Change
Gold (per Tola) 282,400 -200
Gold (per 10 grams) 242,112 -170

The drop follows an increase of Rs400 per tola on Friday. The global price of gold also experienced a decline, with the international rate falling to $2,703 per ounce (with a premium of $20), reflecting a decrease of $2 during the day.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this Week

Dates 24K Gold
16-Jan Rs282,200
15-Jan Rs280,800
14-Jan Rs277,900
13-Jan Rs279,300
11-Jan Rs280,800
10-Jan Rs279,400
9-Jan Rs278,300
8-Jan Rs277,000

Pakistan Gold Prices near record high of Rs282,600 after third hike in a row

Web Desk (Lahore)

