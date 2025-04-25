AGL57.75▼ -3.94 (-0.06%)AIRLINK168.51▼ -9.65 (-0.05%)BOP9.79▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.99▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.89▼ -0.57 (-0.05%)DFML40.16▼ -2.72 (-0.06%)DGKC122.62▼ -2.57 (-0.02%)FCCL43.93▼ -1.84 (-0.04%)FFL15.52▼ -0.38 (-0.02%)HUBC137.97▼ -4.14 (-0.03%)HUMNL12.37▼ -0.44 (-0.03%)KEL4.24▼ -0.12 (-0.03%)KOSM5.56▼ -0.36 (-0.06%)MLCF64.79▼ -1.5 (-0.02%)NBP83.3▼ -2.56 (-0.03%)OGDC211.69▼ -2.67 (-0.01%)PAEL45.02▼ -0.88 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.23▼ -0.54 (-0.06%)PPL166.4▼ -3.42 (-0.02%)PRL30.65▼ -2.53 (-0.08%)PTC21.2▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)SEARL90.47▼ -2.93 (-0.03%)TELE7.39▼ -0.29 (-0.04%)TOMCL34.73▼ -1.68 (-0.05%)TPLP9.37▼ -0.48 (-0.05%)TREET19.87▼ -0.75 (-0.04%)TRG65▼ -1.98 (-0.03%)UNITY26.5▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 25 April, 2025

Gold Prices Move Up By Rs1400 Per Tola In Pakistan Check New Rates Here
KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed no change, with per-tola rates standing at Rs352,000. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also stood at Rs301,783.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Lahore Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Islamabad Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Peshawar Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Quetta Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Sialkot Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Hyderabad Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Faisalabad Rs352,000 PKR 3,441
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs352,000
Per 10Gram Gold Rs301,783
Per Gram Gold PKR 30,178

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

