Gold prices in Saudi Arabia unchanged today – 25 April 2025

Pakistan Gold Prices Further Come Down After Record Rally Check Jan 27 Rates
LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (April 25) registered no change as it stood at 4,806 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 4,125 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 12,829.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 11:00 am April 25, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed upward trend as it stood at Rs74.92 on Friday, April 25, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also increased as it is being sold for Rs75.46 on the fifth day of the business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Our Correspondent

