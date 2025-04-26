AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 26 April, 2025

Gold Price In Pakistan Tumbles By Rs1600 Per Tola After Hitting Record High
KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a decline of Rs3,300, with per-tola rates standing at Rs 348,700. Meanwhile, ten-gram gold also lowered to Rs 298,950.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440
Lahore Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440
Islamabad Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440
Peshawar Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440
Quetta Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440
Sialkot Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440
Hyderabad Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440
Faisalabad Rs 348,700 PKR 3,440

Today Gold Price 24K

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold 348,700
Per 10Gram Gold 298,950
Per Gram Gold 29,895

 

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Our Correspondent

