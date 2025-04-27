Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; heatwaves to persist

ISLAMABAD – Heatwaves will likely persist in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and most parts of Pakistan on Sunday evenings/nights and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure prevails in the upper atmosphere of the central and southern parts of Pakistan. It will likely grip most parts of the country today and persist until April 30.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, heatwaves will prevail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and the upper half of the country (central/upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan) on Sunday evening/night and the next 2-3 days with 04°C to 06°C above normal temperatures.

Heatwaves will prevail in the southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) with 05°C to 07°C above normal temperatures.

The general public, especially children, women and senior citizens, have been advised to take precautionary measures like avoiding exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remaining hydrated.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 36°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Extremely hot weather prevailed in the southern half of the country.

Dadu and Sibbi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Lasbela, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Turbat, Larkana, Padidan and Jacobabad was recorded at 46°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 35 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 24 per cent.