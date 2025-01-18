Pakistani clerics issue Fatwa against deadly ‘Dunki’ methods for travelling abroad

KARACHI – Scores of Pakistani nationals, mostly youth, lost lives every year in desperate bid to reach Europe by land and sea with the help of human smugglers, and it now prompted high-level probe and action from the government.

Amid the worrisome trend, Pakistani religious clerics of Jamia Naeemia issued a fatwa condemning the use of illegal methods to travel abroad. Dr. Mufti Raghib Naeemi and Mufti Imran Hanfi, two scholars of Lahore-based religious school, said such practices oppose basic core Islamic teachings.

The Fatwa made it clear that any actions endangering one’s life while going through illegal migration or suicide, are not allowed under Islamic practices, urging masses to opt for legal, and safe travel options.

Jamia Naeemia clerics also raised voice against agents who exploit vulnerable people by charging for illegal travel arrangements, urging government to take decisive action against these criminal activities to protect innocent citizens.

Amid growing concerns, Jamia Naeemia’s statement is said to be an ethical and religious reminder to follow legal pathways and uphold safety in accordance with Islamic principles.

The recent incident stemmed from boat capsizing off West Africa’s Atlantic coast, en route to the Canary Islands, resulted in the deaths of 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis.

The ill-fated boat, which departed from Mauritania, capsized near Morocco’s Dakhla city. The government expressed grief and called for stronger anti-human trafficking measures.