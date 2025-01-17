Pakistan Gold Prices near record high of Rs282,600 after third hike in a row

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed a back-to-back surge in gold prices as bullion rates jumped to Rs 282,600 per tola.

Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows gold climbing Rs400 per tola, bringing it to Rs282,600 per tola on Friday while price of 10 grams of gold also saw a significant rise, climbing by Rs342 to reach Rs242,283.

Today Gold Rates

Gold New Price Change Gold (per Tola) 282,600 +400 Gold (10 grams) 242,283 +342

In last 3-days, the price of gold per tola saw an increase of Rs4,700, showing continued upward trend in the precious metal’s value. This price hike has been a key point of interest for both investors and consumers, as gold remains a valuable asset in Pakistan’s economy.

Gold Rates this week in Pakistan