Pakistan Gold Prices near record high of Rs282,600 after third hike in a row

Gold rate in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan witnessed a back-to-back surge in gold prices as bullion rates jumped to Rs 282,600 per tola.

Data shared by Saraffa Associaiton shows gold climbing Rs400 per tola, bringing it to Rs282,600 per tola on Friday while price of 10 grams of gold also saw a significant rise, climbing by Rs342 to reach Rs242,283.

Today Gold Rates

Gold New Price Change
Gold (per Tola) 282,600 +400
Gold (10 grams) 242,283 +342

In last 3-days, the price of gold per tola saw an increase of Rs4,700, showing continued upward trend in the precious metal’s value. This price hike has been a key point of interest for both investors and consumers, as gold remains a valuable asset in Pakistan’s economy.

Gold Rates this week in Pakistan

Dates 24K Gold
16-Jan Rs282,200
15-Jan Rs280,800
14-Jan Rs277,900
13-Jan Rs279,300
11-Jan Rs280,800
10-Jan Rs279,400
9-Jan Rs278,300

Gold prices move up by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

