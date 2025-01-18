AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 18 January 2025

Gold Starts Week With Rs1500 Per Tola Dip In Pakistan Check 13 Jan Latest Rates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The price of per tola price 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Friday (January 18) surged to 3,823 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,280 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,203.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 09:20 am January 18, 2025.

SAR to PKR – Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate on 9 November 2024

 

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 18 January, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Pakistan Gold Prices near record high of Rs282,600 after third hike in a row

  • Gold Rate

Gold rates in Saudi Arabia today – 17 January 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 16 January, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer