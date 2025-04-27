Nawabshah sizzles at 48°C as heatwaves continue to prevail in Sindh

KARACHI – Nawabshah sizzled at 48°C as heatwaves continued to prevail across Sindh on Sunday.

Heatwave conditions will continue to persist in Sindh during the remaining days of April.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high pressure prevails in the upper atmosphere of the central and southern parts of Pakistan. It will likely grip most parts of the country today and persist until April 30.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, heatwaves will continue to persist in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the remaining days of May with 05°C to 07°C above normal day temperatures.

The general public, especially children, women and senior citizens, have been advised to take precautionary measures like staying indoors till afternoon and remaining hydrated.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 39°C and 41°C on Monday and 36°C and 38°C Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 43°C and 45°C on Monday and 44°C and 46°C Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. Extremely hot weather prevailed in the southern half of the country.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 48°C. The maximum temperature in Khairpur and Padidan was recorded at 47°C, and in Rohri, Jacobabad and Dadu at 46°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 64 per cent.