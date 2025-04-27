AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

UN appreciates community development initiatives in Sindh’s Tharparkar

KARACHI – The United Nations has appreciated community development initiatives that have improved the lives of people in Sindh’s Tharparkar.

A high-level United Nations delegation, comprising James Roberts Okoth, Senior Programme Manager, FAO, visited Thar Block II and appreciated community development initiatives that have improved the lives of Tharis.

The delegation, comprising officials from FAO, UNFPA, UNICEF, UN Women, UNRCO, WFP, and WHO, was briefed by the Thar Foundation’s team and taken on a tour of key project sites.

The delegation visited the model village of New Senhri Dars, where they engaged with students at one of the 25 schools established by Thar Foundation.

With over 5,000 students currently enrolled in these school units, they acknowledged the crucial role of such an education network in improving literacy across the region. The UN officials also administered polio drops to children at the Thar Foundation Hospital in Islamkot.

The UN team further toured a clean drinking water RO plant and a veterinary camp, where they also observed livestock vaccinations and deworming efforts.

James Roberts Okoth from FAO expressed interest in collaborating with Thar Foundation to support livestock breeding and promote agricultural innovation in the region.

Staff Report

