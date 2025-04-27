Security forces foil infiltration attempt on Pak-Afghan border, killing 54 terrorists

RAWALPINDI – At least 54 terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

This is the highest-ever number of terrorists killed by the security forces in a single engagement during the entire campaign against terrorism.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, the militants were trying to infiltrate Pakistan on the night between April 25 26 and 27.

Security forces effectively engaged and thwarted an infiltration attempt, sending all 54 khawarij to hell and recovering a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

According to the ISPR, a group of khawarij was infiltrating on the behest of their foreign masters to undertake high-profile terrorist activities inside the country.

“Such actions by terrorists, at a time when India is levelling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly imply on whose cues they are operating. Such actions amount to treason and betrayal against the state and its citizens,” the statement reads.

ISPR stated that the forces remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of terrorism. “Such bold and decisive actions further strengthen collective resolve and underscore that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism”, it reads.

Pakistan shares a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with Afghanistan. There are several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

Pakistan has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the TTP to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.