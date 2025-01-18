AGL39.24▼ -0.12 (0.00%)AIRLINK204.45▲ 3.55 (0.02%)BOP10.09▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.91▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.85▲ 0.08 (0.01%)DFML49.12▲ 3.38 (0.07%)DGKC104.69▲ 2.64 (0.03%)FCCL34.83▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL17.21▲ 0.23 (0.01%)HUBC137.4▲ 5.7 (0.04%)HUMNL13.82▲ 0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.91▲ 0.1 (0.02%)KOSM6.7▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF44.31▲ 0.98 (0.02%)NBP61.87▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)OGDC221.91▲ 3.16 (0.01%)PAEL42.97▲ 1.43 (0.03%)PIBTL8.59▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL190.6▲ 3.48 (0.02%)PRL43.04▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PTC25.04▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL106.41▲ 6.11 (0.06%)TELE9.14▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TPLP13.11▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET23.38▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG68.13▼ -0.22 (0.00%)UNITY33.08▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.87▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Iranian Supreme Court Judges assassinated in broad-daylight attack in capital

TEHRAN – The killing of country’s two senior jurists sent shockwaves in Iran as a group of judges came under attack two of whom died on the spot, while the third one was wounded.

Those who died were identified as 68-year-old Mohammad Moghisseh, and 71-year-old Ali Razini both of whom had worked on top-tier cases related to national security, terrorism, and espionage.

The deceased judges were said to be key figures within the country’s strern judiciary. It turned out that Mohammad Moghisseh had previously been sanctioned by Wahington for overseeing unfair trials, while Razini survived an assassination attempt in 1998.

Initial reports claimed that the assailant had no involvement with any cases at the Supreme Court and was not a visitor to its branches. The attacker was held but he ended his life before proceeding. Several employees at Tehran’s Palace of Justice were also arrested as per top directives.

A high-level investigation has been launched, though the motive behind the attack remains unclear. This incident comes amid rising violence targeting high-profile figures in 90 million.

Iranian authorities pledged to take action, urging authorities to pursue perpetrators of attack. The incident highlights growing concerns about the safety of officials amid political and security tensions in the country.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

Web Desk (Lahore)

