Big drop in Gold Rates in Pakistan amid record buying; Full Price List

KARACHI – 24 carat Gold rate in Pakistan dripped by Rs3300 per tola to cost Rs348,700 amid plunge in international market rates.
Data shared by Saraffa Association shows Gold prices witnessed slight decline in both local and international markets on Friday. Price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,833, reaching Rs298,950.
Today Gold Rates
|Item
|Price
|Change
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Rs 348,700
|Rs 3,300
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs 298,950
|Rs 2,833
Gold Price in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|23-April
|Rs352,000
|22-April
|Rs363,700
|21-April
|Rs357,800
|21-April
|Rs357,800
|19-April
|Rs349,700
|18-April
|Rs349,700
|17-April
|Rs350,000
The international gold market also saw a downturn, with the price per ounce dropping to $3,305, accompanied by a $20 premium. This marked a $33 decrease during the day, further reflecting the global trend.
In contrast, silver prices rose by Rs40, reaching Rs3,497 per tola, showing a positive shift in the market for the precious metal.
Gold Rates in International Market