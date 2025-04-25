Big drop in Gold Rates in Pakistan amid record buying; Full Price List

KARACHI – 24 carat Gold rate in Pakistan dripped by Rs3300 per tola to cost Rs348,700 amid plunge in international market rates.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows Gold prices witnessed slight decline in both local and international markets on Friday. Price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,833, reaching Rs298,950.

Today Gold Rates

Item Price Change Gold (Per Tola) Rs 348,700 Rs 3,300 Gold (10 Grams) Rs 298,950 Rs 2,833

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price 23-April Rs352,000 22-April Rs363,700 21-April Rs357,800 21-April Rs357,800 19-April Rs349,700 18-April Rs349,700 17-April Rs350,000

The international gold market also saw a downturn, with the price per ounce dropping to $3,305, accompanied by a $20 premium. This marked a $33 decrease during the day, further reflecting the global trend.

In contrast, silver prices rose by Rs40, reaching Rs3,497 per tola, showing a positive shift in the market for the precious metal.

Gold Rates in International Market