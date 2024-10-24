October, November Electricity Bill Relief announced as NEPRA slashes power tariff

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for power consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) slashed power tariffs in the fuel price adjustment (FPA) for August 2024.

NEPRA announced the decision after a public hearing as Central Power Purchasing Agency sought 0.57 cut in price. The national power regulator stated that the fuel charge adjustment for July already shows drop of Rs37 paisa per unit. As a result, consumers will see an overall reduction of 49 paisa per unit in August compared to July’s rates.

Consumers will get relief in October electricity bills, and those who have already received their bills will see the adjustment applied in November.

The reduction applies to all consumers of distribution companies (DISCOs), but excludes lifeline and prepaid customers, as well as electric vehicle charging stations. K-Electric customers will also not benefit from this adjustment.

This measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on electricity consumers amid rising energy costs, providing some relief during a challenging economic conditions.

Electricity Unit Rates in Pakistan 2024