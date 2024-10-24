AGL38.99▲ 0.63 (0.02%)AIRLINK136.86▼ -0.44 (0.00%)BOP5.62▲ 0.23 (0.04%)CNERGY3.85▲ 0.02 (0.01%)DCL7.94▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML45.46▼ -0.13 (0.00%)DGKC85.44▲ 2.3 (0.03%)FCCL31.46▲ 1.13 (0.04%)FFBL61.6▲ 3.85 (0.07%)FFL9.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC108.86▲ 2.19 (0.02%)HUMNL14.41▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.82▲ 0.15 (0.03%)KOSM7.65▼ -0.32 (-0.04%)MLCF38.2▼ -0.62 (-0.02%)NBP67.04▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC175.32▲ 6.18 (0.04%)PAEL25.22▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.89▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL133.37▲ 2.42 (0.02%)PRL24.05▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC16.76▲ 0.98 (0.06%)SEARL67.42▲ 2.77 (0.04%)TELE7.47▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL36.17▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP7.79▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)TREET14.64▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)TRG49.52▲ 4.42 (0.10%)UNITY25.62▼ -0.09 (0.00%)WTL1.32▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

October, November Electricity Bill Relief announced as NEPRA slashes power tariff

October November Electricity Bill Relief Announced As Nepra Slashes Power Tariff
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for power consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) slashed power tariffs in the fuel price adjustment (FPA) for August 2024.

NEPRA announced the decision after a public hearing as Central Power Purchasing Agency sought 0.57  cut in price. The national power regulator stated that the fuel charge adjustment for July already shows drop of Rs37 paisa per unit. As a result, consumers will see an overall reduction of 49 paisa per unit in August compared to July’s rates.

Consumers will get relief in October electricity bills, and those who have already received their bills will see the adjustment applied in November.

The reduction applies to all consumers of distribution companies (DISCOs), but excludes lifeline and prepaid customers, as well as electric vehicle charging stations. K-Electric customers will also not benefit from this adjustment.

This measure aims to alleviate the financial burden on electricity consumers amid rising energy costs, providing some relief during a challenging economic conditions.

Electricity Unit Rates in Pakistan 2024

Unit Range 1 – 100 101 – 200 201 – 300 301 – 400 401 – 500 501 – 600 601 – 700 Above 700
Price (Rs.) 22 36.90 39.10 41.40 43.10 44.10 52 65+

New Late Payment Surcharge announced for Electricity Bills

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business

Cement Rates in Pakistan fall further; Check October Rates here

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistani envoy to UAE shares Latest Update on Visa Rejections

  • Featured, International

Canada to axe 3lac Jobs for Foreign Workers amid changes in Immigration Policy

  • Business

Gold prices in Pakistan drop after climbing to record high

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer