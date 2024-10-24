TNA Test for Teachers Postponed for October 24?

LAHORE – School Education Department is reportedly considering to postpone Teacher’s National Assessment (TNA) test, which is slated to be held on Friday across Punjab.

Pakistan Observer learnt that SED mulled deferring the exam amidst widespread boycott by teachers who opposed the validity of the assessment, arguing that it undermines their qualifications. No official notification has been issued so far as teachers are looking for updates so far.

Teachers holding Master’s and M.Phil degrees have been particularly vocal, stating that they were hired through rigorous interviews and find the additional testing unnecessary.

The postponement also led to discussions among stakeholders in education sector about the future of the assessment and the ongoing concerns regarding the treatment of qualified teachers. As the situation develops, educators remain committed to advocating for their rights and recognition within the system.

Educationist in Punjab also launched a boycott against Teacher’s National Assessment (TNA), refusing to participate in the tests. Teachers argue they were hired through interviews and that requiring them to take additional tests is demeaning. The boycott movement is gaining momentum across all districts, with teachers calling for the government to reconsider its approach and recognize their qualifications.

TNA Test in Punjab

Punjab Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU) announced the schedule for the Teacher Needs Assessment (TNA), set to take place over the weekend. TNA will be conducted entirely online, with interviews carried out by third-party evaluators.

Candidates are required to download the TNA application from the Play Store to complete mock exercises on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The test will last for 40 minutes, with a 20-minute grace period for connectivity issues. The assessment will include sections on Pedagogy, Cognitive Skills, and Intelligence Questions, with questions available for offline access after initial Internet connection.