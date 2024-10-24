BNP’s Akhtar Hussain Langove arrested on terror charges

QUETTA – Akhtar Hussain Langove, a former member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly, has been arrested alongside other leaders of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) on late Thursday.

The arrest was made after filing of a First Information Report (FIR) at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad. The FIR, lodged by Jameel Ahmed, Joint Secretary of the Senate, accuses BNP chief Akhtar Mengal and his associates—Shafi Muhammad, Ahmed Nawaz, Mir Jahanzeb Mengal, Akhtar Hussain, and Shafiq Turkai—of engaging in violent altercations and assaulting Senate staff.

The complaint also alleges that the accused attempted to forcibly enter the senators’ gallery while armed. This incident raises serious concerns over political tensions in the region, as the BNP has been vocal about its demands and grievances related to Balochistan’s governance.

Authorities are expected to investigate the matter thoroughly, amid calls for accountability and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing political unrest.