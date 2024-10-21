New Late Payment Surcharge announced for Electricity Bills

ISLAMABAD – Another interesting development for power consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a new surcharge policy for bills paid after due date.
A report shared by local TV shared the development of the new regulations, with 5% surcharge will be imposed for payments made within three days past the due date, while a 10% surcharge will be enforced if payments are made after three days.
Electricity Bill Late Payment Surcharge
Notably, there will be no surcharge for payments made within the initial three-day grace period following the due date.