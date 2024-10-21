New Late Payment Surcharge announced for Electricity Bills

ISLAMABAD – Another interesting development for power consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a new surcharge policy for bills paid after due date.

A report shared by local TV shared the development of the new regulations, with 5% surcharge will be imposed for payments made within three days past the due date, while a 10% surcharge will be enforced if payments are made after three days.

Electricity Bill Late Payment Surcharge

Payment Duration Surcharge Within 3 days past due date 5% More than 3 days past due date 10% Earlier, a uniform 10pc late payment charge was imposed on overdue bills, but this new structure aims to provide more flexibility for consumers.

Notably, there will be no surcharge for payments made within the initial three-day grace period following the due date.