Mustafa’s ‘death’ Leaked in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum viral video; Fans react

KARACHI—Pakistan’s hit TV show Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is coming to an end next week, but a recent leaked clip left Mustafa and Sharjeena fans in distress.

As all eyes are on the end of the ‘greatest love story’, a leaked Behind the Scene clip surfaced online which sparked new debate among fans. The clip shows Fahad Mustafa collapsing to the floor, blood-drenched as he recorded the scenes at set.

Fans were quick to relate the scene to the death of Mustafa’s character. Some called it a scripted plot to get under spotligth, others expressed shock.

The clip is being shared online ahead of the finale, with fans expressing their anger over the sad ending. Besides all the love and drama in soap opera, the latest gimmick left fans anxiously awaiting the last episode.

