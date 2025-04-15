AGL66.62▼ -1.63 (-0.02%)AIRLINK180.36▲ 6.57 (0.04%)BOP11.17▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)CNERGY8.53▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL9.92▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML44.23▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)DGKC125.72▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL45.96▼ -0.98 (-0.02%)FFL15.81▲ 0.42 (0.03%)HUBC142.47▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KEL4.52▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.84▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF61.9▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)NBP81.7▲ 1.82 (0.02%)OGDC214.32▲ 2.3 (0.01%)PAEL46.83▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.62▼ -0.24 (-0.02%)PPL172.71▲ 1.43 (0.01%)PRL36.02▲ 0.14 (0.00%)PTC23.26▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL96.06▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)TELE7.38▲ 0.28 (0.04%)TOMCL34.07▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP10.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET21.58▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG67.9▲ 4.01 (0.06%)UNITY27.95▲ 1.34 (0.05%)WTL1.34▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Top-Selling Cars in Pakistan 2025; Check Latest Market Trends

Top Selling Cars In Pakistan 2025 Check Latest Market Trends
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD Auto sector in Pakistan witnessed slight improvements after worst phase. The auto industry has shown strong signs of recovery, with car sales rising by over forty during first nine months of FY2024–25.

Data shared by Automobile Manufacturing Association shows Suzuki Alto leading the sales with over 37percent surge. Toyota Corolla, Yaris, follow lead in sedan category, surpassing Honda.

July 2024 and March 2025, a total of 76,265 cars were sold, compared to 54,091 units during the same period last year. This increase also shows growing consumer confidence and potentially improving economic conditions.

Top Selling Cars 2025

Model Sales (FY2023–24) Sales (FY2024–25)
Total Car Sales 54,091 76,265
Honda Civic & City 8,514 11,460
Toyota Corolla & Yaris 10,730 15,980
Suzuki Swift 3,586 5,891
Suzuki Cultus 2,803 1,984
Suzuki WagonR 2,652 1,705
Suzuki Alto 22,683 31,284
Suzuki Bolan 1,734 3,168

Among brands, Honda Civic and City models recorded combined sales of 11,460 units, up from 8,514 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Toyota’s Corolla and Yaris saw a 48.92% rise in sales, climbing from 10,730 to 15,980 units.

Suzuki Swift posted one of the highest growth figures at 57.45%, with 5,891 units sold, up from 3,586.

Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR fell significantly. Cultus sales dropped to 1,984 units from 2,803, while WagonR sales decreased to 1,705 units from 2,652.

Sindh Excise Luxury Tax On Imported Cars Of 2000cc To 2099cc October 2024

Suzuki Alto continued to dominate the small car segment, with a 37.91% increase in sales, reaching 31,284 units compared to 22,683 last year. Suzuki Bolan sales also more than doubled, rising from 1,734 to 3,168 units.

Upcoming Cars in Pakistan 2025 – Check models and expected prices here

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business

Punjab collects record Rs754 billion taxes through digital banking

  • Business, Top News

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s Rating to ‘B-‘ after seven years

  • Business

Ahsan terms policy continuity vital to sustainable economic growth

  • Business, Featured

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to see big drop – Expected rates from April 16

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer