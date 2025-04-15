Top-Selling Cars in Pakistan 2025; Check Latest Market Trends

ISLAMABAD – Auto sector in Pakistan witnessed slight improvements after worst phase. The auto industry has shown strong signs of recovery, with car sales rising by over forty during first nine months of FY2024–25.

Data shared by Automobile Manufacturing Association shows Suzuki Alto leading the sales with over 37percent surge. Toyota Corolla, Yaris, follow lead in sedan category, surpassing Honda.

July 2024 and March 2025, a total of 76,265 cars were sold, compared to 54,091 units during the same period last year. This increase also shows growing consumer confidence and potentially improving economic conditions.

Top Selling Cars 2025

Model Sales (FY2023–24) Sales (FY2024–25) Total Car Sales 54,091 76,265 Honda Civic & City 8,514 11,460 Toyota Corolla & Yaris 10,730 15,980 Suzuki Swift 3,586 5,891 Suzuki Cultus 2,803 1,984 Suzuki WagonR 2,652 1,705 Suzuki Alto 22,683 31,284 Suzuki Bolan 1,734 3,168

Among brands, Honda Civic and City models recorded combined sales of 11,460 units, up from 8,514 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Toyota’s Corolla and Yaris saw a 48.92% rise in sales, climbing from 10,730 to 15,980 units.

Suzuki Swift posted one of the highest growth figures at 57.45%, with 5,891 units sold, up from 3,586.

Suzuki Cultus and Suzuki WagonR fell significantly. Cultus sales dropped to 1,984 units from 2,803, while WagonR sales decreased to 1,705 units from 2,652.

Suzuki Alto continued to dominate the small car segment, with a 37.91% increase in sales, reaching 31,284 units compared to 22,683 last year. Suzuki Bolan sales also more than doubled, rising from 1,734 to 3,168 units.