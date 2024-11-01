Lahore, Punjab weather update; smog disturbs routine life

LAHORE – Smog/fog prevailed in Lahore and major cities of Punjab on Friday, disturbing routine life by considerably reducing the visibility in the morning and late at night.

Smog/fog increased flu, eyesore, skin allergy and other weather related diseases.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab where the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 34 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted the prevailing weather conditions to persist in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Saturday and Sunday.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Saturday and Sunday.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 18-20°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Smog/fog will likely persist in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings during morning/night hours.

Health experts have advised people to take necessary measures for avoiding smog/fog related hazards. They advised citizens to avoid unnecessarily going outdoors. If unavoidably, wear masks while going outdoors, they said while taking extra care of elderly people and children.