‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ Finale set for Cinema release on November 5

The famous Pakistani drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ was launched in July this year, and it is about to end this November as the date for the finale is out, leaving fans excited.

The highly anticipated finale of hit drama starring Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa, will be screened in cinemas on November 5 Tuesday and fans are excited.

The plot revolves around Sharjeena, who, heartbroken after her fiancé Adeel calls off their wedding, proposes to his younger brother Mustafa to avoid social embarrassment. It started as practical arrangement and turned into romance amid the financial woes of struggling couple.

As the drama is coming to an end, fans are excited about Sharjeena’s fate, particularly after the revelation of her pregnancy and Mustafa’s dedication to his career. The promo kept fans on toes, hinting at complications during Sharjeena’s pregnancy, raising the stakes for fans hoping for a happy ending.

The final episode will also be available on TV and YouTube, allowing international audiences to join in on the emotional conclusion of this heartfelt story.