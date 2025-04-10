AGL71.67▲ 3.38 (0.05%)AIRLINK173.15▲ 15.74 (0.10%)BOP10.66▲ 0.29 (0.03%)CNERGY8.55▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DCL8.68▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML43.3▲ 0.99 (0.02%)DGKC132.3▲ 5.47 (0.04%)FCCL47.45▲ 0.72 (0.02%)FFL15.39▲ 0.51 (0.03%)HUBC138.61▲ 4.6 (0.03%)HUMNL12.76▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.32 (0.08%)KOSM5.67▲ 0.28 (0.05%)MLCF63.1▲ 2.22 (0.04%)NBP79.7▲ 3.06 (0.04%)OGDC215.8▲ 7.28 (0.03%)PAEL44.86▲ 4.08 (0.10%)PIBTL10.82▲ 0.84 (0.08%)PPL174.58▲ 5.81 (0.03%)PRL36.5▲ 1.47 (0.04%)PTC23.62▲ 0.63 (0.03%)SEARL95.25▲ 2.15 (0.02%)TELE7.22▲ 0.27 (0.04%)TOMCL33.67▲ 0.69 (0.02%)TPLP10.32▲ 0.32 (0.03%)TREET21.74▲ 0.75 (0.04%)TRG65.05▲ 4.38 (0.07%)UNITY26.76▲ 1.43 (0.06%)WTL1.33▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Komal Meer responds critics over weight gain

Now I Have Become Strongkomal Meer Responds Critics Over Weight Gain
LAHORE –  Lollywood actress Komal Meer has responded to those who targeting her with weight shaming by saying that “Now I have become strong [tough],”.

Talented Komal Meer underwent plastic surgery some time ago, and along with that, she has also gained weight.

However, Komal Meer is not worried about her increasing weight — in fact, she’s happy.  The actress was indirectly responding to those who had criticized her for gaining weight.

During a gathering with friends, she laughed and said, “Now I’ve become strong (tough)!”

The meetup took place at actress Yashma Gill’s café, where Komal Meer was joined by Hiba Ali and other fellow actresses.

 Showing off her arm like a bodybuilder, Komal told her friends, “Now I’m strong,” and added, “We should learn to love ourselves — true beauty lies in confidence.”

Komal Meer also shared a message with her fans by saying that “You are perfect the way you are. There’s no set standard for beauty — the most important thing is to love yourself,”.

Web Desk Staff

