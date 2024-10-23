AGL38.36▼ -0.08 (0.00%)AIRLINK137.3▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.83▲ 0.06 (0.02%)DCL8.05▲ 0.31 (0.04%)DFML45.59▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC83.14▲ 2.59 (0.03%)FCCL30.33▲ 0.79 (0.03%)FFBL57.75▲ 1.82 (0.03%)FFL9.11▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC106.67▲ 1.31 (0.01%)HUMNL14.31▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.44 (0.10%)KOSM7.97▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)MLCF38.82▲ 0.93 (0.02%)NBP67.88▼ -1.22 (-0.02%)OGDC169.14▲ 2.17 (0.01%)PAEL25.41▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PIBTL5.96▼ -0.78 (-0.12%)PPL130.95▲ 0.78 (0.01%)PRL23.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PTC15.78▲ 0.12 (0.01%)SEARL64.65▲ 3.41 (0.06%)TELE7.44▲ 0.41 (0.06%)TOMCL36.04▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.84▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.89▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG45.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)UNITY25.71▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.29▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Deepfake video of Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa from ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistani drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ remains in news for its captivating storyline and star case but a recent incident put the project in bad light on social media.

It started with viral deepfake video showing Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa from the drama as it shows them kissing each other. As the clip went viral online, causing outrage, it turned out that the clip is fake and was morphed using some AI tool.

The viral clip got strong reactions and even prompted calls for action from ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ fans.

Some even supported Hania, and Fahad amid hard times while some shared it without confirming its authenticity, bashing vulgarity in drama culture.

The incident comes after TikToker Minahil Malik’s alleged video went viral as the social media star logged complaint with FIA.

Minahil Malik breaks silence after ‘private videos’ go viral

Web Desk (Lahore)

