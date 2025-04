PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bat first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has won the toss and elected to bat first against Karachi kings in the sixth match of PSL X at National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi (capt), Rishad Hossain, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, Zaman Khan