Pakistani actress Hira Mani reveals she breaks doors at home when angry

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hira Mani has revealed that she breaks the doors in her house when she gets angry.

A video clip from one of her interviews has been circulating widely on social media, in which she can be seen talking about her temper.

In the viral clip, Hira Mani says, “I have a very short temper, which is why the doors in my house are always broken. When I get angry, I break the locks of wardrobes and doors — and that’s also why I’ve learned how to fix them.”

The actress added, “I usually get angry before the kids return from school, but if it ever happens when the kids are around, either I or Mani leave the house.”

Hira Mani further said, “These days, Mani is very happy because I leave for work at 9 in the morning and return home at 10 at night — and that’s the reason all the doors in the house are currently intact.”

She added that “I tend to get angrier when I’m not working. That’s why Mani always tells me to keep working — because when I’m not working, I become a weird woman,”.