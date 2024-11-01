Suzuki Alto Latest Prices for Non-Filers in Pakistan – Nov 2024

Suzuki Alto remains one of most selling hatchback cars in Pakistan, and now prices of the car move up for those who are resisting to come under the tax system.

Alto VX has a tax of Rs34,965 for non-filers, and its goes upto Rs45,000 for top-of-the-line variant.

All cars became more expensive as the government came up with new tax policy, with non-filers incurring high taxes as compared to those paying taxes.

Suzuki Alto Taxes in Pakistan 2024

Variant Filer Non-Filer Alto VX 11,655 34,965 Alto VXR 13,535 40,605 Alto VXR-AGS 14,470 43,410 Alto VXL-AGS 15,225 45,675

Suzuki Alto remains ahead of other cars in entry-level market, appreciated for compact size, fuel efficiency, affordability, and low maintenance costs.

Despite its good resale, Alto faces criticism for being underpowered and having quality issues, with prices now reaching nearly Rs3million amid currency devaluation and increased production costs.

Suzuki Alto Price Update 2024