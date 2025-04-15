Islamabad, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms predicted

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday and the next two days with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will likely approach upper parts tomorrow evening/night. It will persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is predicted in the twin cities and the most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday and the next two days, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in the twin cities, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, heatwave conditions are likely to continue with increasing intensity in Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan till April 18.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Wednesday, and 34°C and 36°C on Thursday and Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C on Wednesday, and 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Sibbi and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. The maximum temperature in Padidan, Dadu, Jacobabad and Larkana was recorded at 46°C, and at Rahim Yar Khan, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Mohenjo-Daro, Mithi, Rohri and Tandojam at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.